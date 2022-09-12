I guess we needed a prequel about Mufasa from Lion King

Despite being one of the most beloved characters in the history of Disney movies, I doubt there was a single fan of the original Lion King that thought, "you know, I wonder how Mufasa became lion king." However, in the current era of Disney, it doesn't matter if anyone asks for a sequel, prequel, or remake. Disney is going to make sure you consume as much content as they can generate for a single IP.
After the mixed reception of their live-action remake of The Lion King, one would think Disney would show some restraint, lest they further tarnish the memory of one of their most lucrative films. Unfortunately, modern Disney scoffs at the idea of letting a classic property go unmolested. In other words, prepare for a Lion King prequel about Mufasa's journey to the top of Pride rock. At this rate, Disney will green-light an Aladdin prequel about how he became an impoverished orphan.
Barry Jenkins is heading to Pride Rock. At D23, the acclaimed "Moonlight" director appeared on stage to officially announce "Mufasa: The Lion King," a new prequel to the 2019 "Lion King" film.
Originally announced in 2020 as a sequel to the 2019 film, "Mufasa" tells the origin story of the iconic Disney father, exploring his childhood growing up with his brother Scar. The film will feature the voice of Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as younger versions of the characters, filling in for James Earl Jones as Mufasa in both the 1994 original and the 2019 CGI remake, and Jeremy Irons and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villainous Scar.https://variety.com/2022/film/news/lion-king-prequel-d23-barry-jenkins-1235367196/