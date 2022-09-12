Trump said "I'm just not going to leave" before he left the White House

In a CNN "exclusive" from a forthcoming book by a New York Times reporter (published by Penguin Books) we learn that Trump said 'I'm just not going to leave' the White House after his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump's insistence that he would not be leaving the White House, which has not been previously reported, adds new detail to the chaotic post-election period in which Trump's refusal to accept his defeat and numerous efforts to overturn the election result led to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. … The revelations from the book come as investigators in the US House and the Justice Department probe Trump's refusal to cede power after the 2020 election. The House select committee investigating January 6 is planning more hearings and a final report this fall, while federal investigators have recently served several former Trump aides with subpoenas.

There's nothing new about national reporters holding back the good stuff to sell years later in book deals, but times have changed and people get mad about it now. There's a lot of spiteful cynicism to find in the center of the venn diagram of "access journalism", "adversarial beat" and "serious money on the table", but there isn't a name. If it wasn't her, it would be someone else. You were never going to find out at the time, and you'll never find out until it's paid for.