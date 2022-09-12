Watch this new trailer for the previously cancelled Batgirl film

Last month, Warner Brothers put the kibosh on the new Batgirl film, starring Leslie Grace and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. I expect the nearly-finished film will eventually make its way out of the vault one way or another. Until then, above is a terrific trailer that Corridor created in the style of leaked footage. And here's how they made it:
