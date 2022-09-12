Watching Mortal Kombat voice actors perform fatalities is amazing

It's gotta be fun to be a voice actor. I mean, getting paid to act in any capacity has to be a fun gig, but having your voice vivify an animated character is undoubtedly the coolest job in Hollywood. With "regular acting," you have to spend excessive amounts of time in hair and make-up, but with voice acting, you barely need to shower before work. Obviously, you probably should shower, but it isn't mandatory.

The other enticing aspect of being a voice actor is how animated- no pun intended- you can get during a recording session. Irrespective of what's happening in the scene, voice actors can use their whole bodies to help capture the perfect emotion. The concept becomes even more insane when the scene in question is already over the top.

In the video linked above, you can check out the voice actors for Mortal Kombat: Armageddon throwing themselves into their work with a series of hilariously candid videos from the recording booth.