I'm back with more opossum content! Today I'm here to share a new Facebook group you should know, if you love opossums like I do. This one is called "Hardcore Possum and Opossum Posting." It's a private group with over 37,000 members, but it's easy to join. You just have to agree to be nice when you sign up. Once you've arrived, you'll be greeted with lots of photos and videos of opossums and possums from all over the world. Much of the content is generated by folks who have rescue opossums, so you get to see them up close, sleeping, playing, and—my favorite—eating. Folks in the group also capture and share video footage of opossum visitors that come around to porches and backyards to snack in the middle of the night. Folks also share opossum photos and videos from all of the internet, including this cool footage of an opossum swimming, from Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in Kentucky. I hope you enjoy seeing all of these opossums as much as I do!
Here is more opossum content
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- animals
- Delightful Creatures
- facebook groups
- opossums
The Total Mothering Chronicles supports moms and families
In the last year, community doula Jasmin Danae has been featured in the June 2022 issues of both Shout Out Arizona and Canvas Rebel , and the October 2021 issue of Voyage Phoenix. Each feature highlights the work of The Total Mothering Chronicles, "proudly located in Mesa, Arizona." "#TheTotalMotheringChronicles is a collective inspired by black… READ THE REST
The Chupa Chups logo in your mind's eye is probably a remix of Salvador Dalí's remix
Looking back towards the past, the stories told over the years about the Chupa Chups logo have woven themselves into the tapestry of society like half truths told with good intentions and a lack of fact checking that can happen in the art world, which helps explains why the Chupa Chups logo you know is… READ THE REST
Manga legend One Piece to become the longest book bound, at 21,540 pages
In addition to spinning one of the most acclaimed narratives in shonen manga history, One Piece is trying to complete as many side quests as possible. Eiichiro Oda's long-running pirate manga is already the best-selling manga of all time and well on its way to becoming the best-selling comic ever. Last year, One Piece dethroned Batman as the second best-selling comic… READ THE REST
The only work productivity hack you need is this laptop accessory bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. More people are working from laptops than ever these days. Whether you're self-employed, starting online education, or utilizing a work-from-home setup, you need to be able to work from anywhere. Laptops… READ THE REST
These pretty puzzles will give your brain a workout
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Between the stresses of work, classes, and home life, when was the last time you were able to relax and enjoy a little bit of free time? In a world of side… READ THE REST
Finally kiss annoying pop-up ads and videos goodbye with AdGuard
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From paying your rent to sharing pics of your adorable dog to shopping for a new pair of jeans — is there anything you don't do on your phone these days?… READ THE REST