Manga legend One Piece to become the longest book bound, at 21,540 pages

In addition to spinning one of the most acclaimed narratives in shonen manga history, One Piece is trying to complete as many side quests as possible. Eiichiro Oda's long-running pirate manga is already the best-selling manga of all time and well on its way to becoming the best-selling comic ever. Last year, One Piece dethroned Batman as the second best-selling comic in history and is currently within spitting distance of Superman. When you consider that both Batman and Superman not only had a sixty-year head start but a roster of genius creative talents compared to the singular mind behind One Piece, the achievement becomes even more impressive.

Now it seems like One Piece is aiming to break another ridiculous record. With One Piece currently on 1059 chapters, a European book company plans to release a complete collection of the series – in a single volume. Consequently, One Piece will officially become the longest book ever compiled.

One Piece is one of the longest-running series in manga, and during its time, the franchise has secured a number of records. Creator Eiichiro Oda bagged a big title when sales confirmed some years ago that One Piece was manga's top-selling title of all time. And now, the IP is about to cross another world record by publishing the longest book ever. The update comes from Europe as JBE Books announced plans to bring One Piece to readers in a new way. It turns out the publisher is creating a limited edition volume of One Piece that collects just about all of its pages to date. So in this one volume, there are a staggering 21,540 pages.