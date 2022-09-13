Meteorologist Christian Moullec glides with the birds

Popkin

Christian Moullec, also known as the Birdman, likes to soar through the skies around Europe with geese.  Moullec is a meteorologist who loves birds and hang-gliding. He's been at it for two decades. In 1995 he "succeeded in teaching a new migratory route to vulnerable wild geese in a two-seater ultralight aircraft".  I'm amazed by anyone who's brave enough to take off on a hang glider even once, and this guy does it everyday!