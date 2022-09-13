I think we can all agree that Saturday morning TV got immeasurably better with the premiere of Pee-wee's Playhouse this week in 1986. Who could forget the first episode when Pee-wee makes 'Ice Cream Soup,' Randy tries to ruin it, and then Conky saves the day, er, snack? To commemorate the show's 36th anniversary, Pee-wee has announced limited edition "Ice Cream Soup" merch based on Dan Goodsell's cute "soup can" design—mmm, Warhol-y!
'Pee-wee's Playhouse' turns 36: remembering 'Ice Cream Soup'
