The Chupa Chups logo in your mind's eye is probably a remix of Salvador Dalí's remix

Looking back towards the past, the stories told over the years about the Chupa Chups logo have woven themselves into the tapestry of society like half truths told with good intentions and a lack of fact checking that can happen in the art world, which helps explains why the Chupa Chups logo you know is probably a remix of Salvador Dalí's remix. Scroll back through time, and one can see the subtle changes in the Chupa Chups logo from it's humble start in 1958, crystalizing into a distinct identity wrapped in an iconic daisy shape created Johnny-on-the-spot in a single design consultation by Salvador Dalí.

It was then that Enric Bernat traveled to Figueres (Girona) to commission the redesign of the Chupa Chups logo from Salvador Dalí himself, who at that time was one of the most influential international figures in the world. The job was to make a good logo to achieve business goals. The peculiar artist agreed in exchange for a millionaire fee, which Enric accepted. Unsurprisingly, the quirky surreal artist thought for a while and began scribbling until he designed the daisy logo on a paper napkin. It took him less than an hour to create one of the most iconic logos of all time. Although it may seem like a reluctant job, the truth is that the changes were smart. The first novelty was the use of a single red color on a yellow background, eliminating the three colors red, black and yellow. The second is to introduce one of the most emblematic elements of the logo and one of the clearest signs of identity of Chupa Chups: the flower shape that surrounds the logo. The last contribution was a recommendation from the artist to Enric, to place the logo on the upper part of the packaging to favor its visibility and give it its own personality. How Salvador Dalí created the Chupa Chups logo | eslogan

After so many years of seeing the current single font logo design, looking at the Salvador Dalí progenitor feels asymmetrical and properly vintage with the text portion of the logo centered a little too high for my design aesthetic. To me, this is yet another example of how on point Kirby Ferguson is with his Everything is a Remix series.