This sketch about IMAX scenes in movies is perfect

Movie theaters are going through a rough patch. Last week, Regal Cinemas' parent company filed for bankruptcy, highlighting the dire situation the business finds itself. One of cinemas' few selling points is the quality of visuals they offer the consumer, and IMAX is the crown jewel.

However, even though IMAX helps enhance the visual experience of a film, it can also subtly detract from a movie's narrative elements through its infrequent implementation. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Man Carrying Things crafts a funny sketch that shows how IMAX scenes can undercut the unpredictability of a movie.