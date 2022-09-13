Ukraine astronomers report huge number of UFOs above the country

Ukraine astronomers have reported a slew of UFOs observed in the country's airspace. They've reported their findings in a preprint paper published by Kyiv's Main Astronomical Observatory Ukraine's National Academy of Science. Remember, UFOs don't necessarily mean extraterrestrial spaceships from other planets. Perhaps they are advanced military aircraft from much closer to home, like even from one of Ukraine's (ahem) neighbors.

From Vice:

It describes a specific type of UFO the researchers call "phantoms" that is an "object [that] is a completely black body that does not emit and absorbs all the radiation falling on it." The researchers also observed that the UFOs it's seeing are so fast that it's hard to take pictures of them[…]

Using the cameras, stationed roughly 75 miles apart, allowed the scientists to make repeated observations of strange objects moving in the sky. The paper didn't speculate on what the objects were, merely noted the observations and mentioned the objects' incredible speeds. "Flights of single, group and squadrons of the ships were detected, moving at speeds from 3 to 15 degrees per second," the research said. "Phantoms are observed in the troposphere at distances up to 10 – 12 km. We estimate their size from 3 to 12 meters and speeds up to 15 km/s."

The easy explanation would be that these are missiles, or rockets, or something else associated with the war. But the scientists insist that their nature "is not clear."