Video: Wild animal couldn't *bear* to miss out on the cupcakes at child's birthday party

In West Hartford, Connecticut, Laura Majidian's two-year-old son was celebrating his birthday at a party outside the family home when an uninvited guest arrived. Maybe it couldn't bear to miss the festivities! From the CT Insider:

Majidian said the adults who did not have children with them started making loud noises and shouting for the bear to "go away," but the animal was unfazed. It took about 15 to 20 minutes for the bear to leave, she said. Majidian said she and the family are worried about bumping into the bear again.

If so, I hope that the family remembers that the bear seemingly prefers yellow cupcakes over chocolate.