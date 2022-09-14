7 felony convictions for man who pinned D.C. cop during Jan 6 riot, faces "decades in jail"

Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, used a riot shield to crush a cop against a door frame during the Jan. 6, 2021 sack of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. On Tuesday he was convicted on nine charges, seven of them felonies, at a bench trial presided over by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden. CBS News reports that he "faces decades in jail" at his forthcoming sentencing.

Tristan Chandler Stevens, 26, of Pensacola, Florida, and David Mehaffie, 63, of Kettering, Ohio, were found guilty of five felony charges and two felony charges, respectively. On Jan. 6, 2021, "the three defendants attempted to break into the building by directing other rioters, participating in heave-hos against the police line, using riot shields stolen from the Capitol Police, and assaulting three specific officers," the Justice Department said. "Mehaffie hung from an archway and shouted direction from above, and McCaughey and Stevens were key players in the melee below. McCaughey grabbed a riot shield and used it as a weapon. Even after officers finally cleared the tunnel area, the three defendants illegally remained on Capitol grounds."