Burningman meets Davos at a "wealth festival" that says the quiet part out loud

Burningman isn't a giant enough display of disposable income, so "Future Proof" has been organized to give wealthy folks room to play in a less dusty and dry environment, California's conservative enclave of Huntington Beach. Here rich folks can learn new and exciting ways to manage their cash. The organizers of Future Proof want to make talking about your money cool, again, but also have $300 entry-level tickets for ordinary people to learn about becoming rich.

Don't worry, they have sunblock stations. Davos is probably too cold for pretending that diversity and inclusion aren't a "chore."

LA Times: