Fred Franzia, creator of "Two Buck Chuck," RIP

Wine revolutionizer Fred Franzia, creator of Trader Joe's "Two Buck Chuck" (aka Charles Shaw wine) and co-founder of Bronco Wine Co, has died. He was 79.

Of his famed inexpensive wine, he once said, "Take that and shove it, Napa."

Bronco Wine Co. was born in 1973 after selling their own family wine brand to Coca-Cola.

From CNN:

"Core to his vision was a belief that wine should be enjoyed and consumed on every American table," Bronco's statement said. "When asked how Bronco Wine Company can sell wine less expensive than a bottle of water, Fred T. Franzia famously countered, 'They're overcharging for the water — don't you get it?'" Bronco Wine is one of Ameria's biggest wine companies, with a portfolio of more than 100 brands spanning from wine, spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Wine Spectator estimates that it's the 13th largest wine marketer in the US, moving more than 3.4 million cases last year.

