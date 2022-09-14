Memes helped Morbius become a top ten film on Netflix

In a perfect world, Morbius wouldn't even exist. Had Sony allowed their vice grip on Spider-Man's film rights to loosen after the failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Marvel studios would be in complete control of the Wall-Crawler's cinematic destiny. Unfortunately, Sony opted for joint custody of Spidey, and now we're forced to endure a deluge of crappy spin-offs dedicated to Spider-Man's villains.

Although Morbius didn't technically flop during its original theatrical run, the film underperformed in relation to the studio's projections. However, shortly after the movie left theaters, the internet turned Morbius into a laughing stock thanks to a host of hilarious memes. Hoping to salvage their dumpster fire of a film, Sony attempted to re-release Morbius to capitalize on the memes- only for the movie to flop again. However, it seems like it might finally be Morbin' time, thanks to Netflix.

Since the film debuted on Netflix, Morbius has been making a killing on Netflix's top ten list.