The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a title and release date

Check out the footage for Breath of the Wild's sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

From IGN:

A press release for the game included a description that confirms the floating islands above Hyrule will offer a new vertical space to explore in the open world, reading: "In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that!"

Since the company began to develop video games, Nintendo has always been at the forefront of innovation in the gaming industry. Whether through their contributions to hardware or their extensive library of games, Nintendo has become synonymous with creativity. Take The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, for example.

Although scaling objects and terrain has always been an essential aspect of mobility in most video games, Breath of the Wild created a mechanic that revolutionized how characters climb. Instead of viewing climbing as a means to an end, Breath of the Wild turned the mechanic into a dynamic gaming experience.

After Breath of the Wild, fans immediately started anticipating what The Legend of Zelda franchise would do next on consoles. Even though Breath of the Wild is a fantastic entry into the catalog, the Zelda IP already boasts a staggering number of classic games. Fans knew the next Zelda game would have its work cut out for it from the jump.