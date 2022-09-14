The trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon is mesmerizing

Check out the trailer for Damien Chazelle's new film Babylon, about Hollywood in the 1920s, starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, and Tobey Maguire.

Despite the seemingly endless sea of banal and brainless blockbuster flicks that currently dominate the global box office, the 21st century has been something of a golden age for cinema. New studios like A24 have been churning out several high-quality, thought-provoking films, while celebrated auteurs from the latter half of the previous century have arguably been at the top of their game.

Even though the veterans haven't receded from the limelight, many new directors have become equally acclaimed as their predecessors. During his short career, Damien Chazelle has emerged as one of the premier directors leading Hollywood's youth movement. With back-to-back Oscar contenders in Whiplash and La La Land in his filmography, Chazelle's future as a titanic force in the movie industry looks incredibly bright.