The trailer for Tekken 8 is unreal

The fighting game community is a very niche corner in the world of video games. The demanding nature of the fighting games typically alienates casual players, as the genre requires a steep time commitment even to become intermediate. Consequently, only a handful of games can command the attention of the entire community.

In the realm of 3D fighters, Tekken is the king. With a roster of memorable characters and a robust combat system that is as complex as it is exhilarating, Tekken has become one of the biggest titles in the fighting game genre. After the success of Tekken 7—which went on to become the most successful entry in the franchise's history—fans began to speculate when they'd receive confirmation about the game's inevitable sequel. As it turns out, today is the day.

In the video linked above, Bandai Namco reveals some early and visually arresting gameplay footage from the hotly anticipated Tekken 8.