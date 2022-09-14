Watch the intense moment a big shark jumped right onto a fishing boat for a snack

David Sinclair and Cameron Sinclair run fishing expeditions off Midcoast Maine in which his guests have the chance to catch and tag sharks. On one recent excursion, a 7-foot mako shark got impatient for more bait and leapt out of the water onto the boat. Insert Jaws/"bigger boat" joke here. From WGME:

"All of a sudden here he is, right here in my face, and he hits me with his tail right on my left cheek and lands maybe three feet from my left foot," First Mate Cameron Sinclair said. "Everybody scrambled and I just held my breath and I thought injuries, high possibility," David Sinclair said. "Not a scratch on anybody. The shark was not injured."

They measured the shark, tagged it, and released it back from whence it came.