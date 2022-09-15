A nursing home for Army veterans hired an erotic dancer to entertain them

I would love to have been in the meeting where the administrators at the state-run Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taiwan when they decided the best way to celebrate this year's Mid-Autumn Festival was with a stripper. Everyone, including the dancer, wore filtering face masks to try and protect these elderly servicemen while having a fantastic time.

The event somehow leaked to some measure of public outrage, and the nursing home was badgered into offering an apology.

NY Post: