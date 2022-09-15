Enormous smiley face appears in Oregon forest every fall

Every year, as the leaves turn for autumn, drivers along Oregon Route 18 highway get a big grinning surprise. Near mile marker 25, a giant smiley face made of trees can be spotted in the hillside!
In 2011, Hampton Lumber created the design by planting a mix of Douglas fir and Larch during a reforestation of the area. Larch trees are conifers with needles that yellow and drop in autumn, and they make up the body of the face. Douglas fir makes up the eyes and mouth. The smiley face should return each fall for the next 30-50 years, until the trees are ready to be harvested for lumber.
screengrab: Here is Oregon / YouTube