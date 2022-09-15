How a secret camera got backstage at Depeche Mode show in Belfast in 1983

This is a pretty wonderful story from the Belfast Concert Photographs Facebook group. Back in 1983, the iconic English electronic act Depeche Mode played the Ulster Hall in Belfast. A man called Brian McDonnell had tickets to the concert, and was eager to photograph the band in action. But security wouldn't allow him into the club with a camera.

So McDonnell had another day: he brought the film into the venue in his pocket, then tossed it on stage during the show, along with his name and address — in hopes that Depeche Mode themselves might take some photographs for him, using his film, and then send the pictures back to him as a souvenir.

And reader … they did just that.

Brian is sadly no longer with us, but his wife, Anne McDonnell Lawrence found these pictures and shared them with the rather great Facebook group Belfast Concert photos of the 1980s. https://t.co/IMY3i8y2IQ pic.twitter.com/P1MyIlc9fO — Belfast Empire (@belfastEmpire) September 13, 2022

While McDonnell passed away in 2002, his wife recently found the photographs, which she shared along with this delightful story.