How Marie Kondo folds a fitted sheet

As a self-diagnosed hoarder, having a cultivated taste for some aspects of Marie Kondo's method is an odd amalgam that somehow works for me. Prior to finding this folding technique, fitted sheets were always a bother; even with Jess's Mean-AF approach, Cory's Tar-J-J-Jay Down Under Maneuver, and Mark's March of Dimes solution, I've never been happy with the chaotic semaphore'ish-arm's-akimbo process, unhappily ending up with a meh shape resembling Lumpy Space Princess. Marie Kondo's method however cuts all the calisthenics out of the process and ends with a clean symmetrical package ready for your preferred storage method.