New electronics video series from well-known maker Becky Stern

Gareth Branwyn

My old Make: colleague, Becky Stern, has a new video series that she's doing for the electronics component company Digi-Key. Becky has always done an impressive job of explaining what can be intimidating technical information in an entertaining and digestible way. If this first installment, an introduction to LEDS, is any indication, this series looks to deliver more of her welcome brand of accessible tech education. Go, Becky.