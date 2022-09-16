Today I came across this gem of a short film, "A Date With Elvis" (not to be confused with the Cramps album of the same name), which is about a monster and a witch who bring Elvis back to life from his grave. Once the pair of monsters summon Elvis, they all do cocaine and scare people together for fun. I love the monsters' costumes and the DIY look that the film has. The film was made in Norway by Carsten Endresen in 1992.
Enjoy this short experimental film about a monster and a witch who bring Elvis back from his grave
