A prisoner who was forced to listen to Baby Shark on loop was found dead

"Again, again." Those two words are the bane of almost every parent's existence. As soon as they discover the concept of language, children immediately learn how to weaponize it against their parents. "Again, again" is probably the worst weapon in their limited arsenal because it isn't employed with malicious intent. When your child asks you to play Baby Shark for the 90th time, you must remember that it's not personal; they genuinely like the song. If it were personal, you might have to re-evaluate your relationship with your offspring.

In Oklahoma, an inmate was forced to listen to Baby Shark on loop as a form of cruel punishment at the hands of employees in the county jail. The prisoner, John Basco, sought restitution by suing the county for the torture. However, Basco, taken in on a different charge, was found dead in his jail cell last Sunday.