"Again, again." Those two words are the bane of almost every parent's existence. As soon as they discover the concept of language, children immediately learn how to weaponize it against their parents. "Again, again" is probably the worst weapon in their limited arsenal because it isn't employed with malicious intent. When your child asks you to play Baby Shark for the 90th time, you must remember that it's not personal; they genuinely like the song. If it were personal, you might have to re-evaluate your relationship with your offspring.
In Oklahoma, an inmate was forced to listen to Baby Shark on loop as a form of cruel punishment at the hands of employees in the county jail. The prisoner, John Basco, sought restitution by suing the county for the torture. However, Basco, taken in on a different charge, was found dead in his jail cell last Sunday.
A county jail inmate in Oklahoma who was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county accusing employees of torturing him and other inmates with a loop of the "Baby Shark" song died Sunday at the jail, the 14th death at the troubled facility this year
John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his Oklahoma County Jail cell shortly after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a media release from jail officials. Officers attempted life-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived and continued attempts to resuscitate Basco, the statement read.
Basco was pronounced dead at around 4:06 a.m., jail officials said. He had been booked into the jail Thursday on a drug trafficking complaint.