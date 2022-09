Somehow this impressive 1973 Roxy Music performance on The Old Grey Whistle Test has never crossed by transom. Until now. "In Every Dream Home a Heartache" has always been a disturbing song (about a guy who falls in love with, feels betrayed by, and then kills an inflatable doll). But Bryan Ferry's dead-eyed stare and near-motionless delivery of the lyrics here only add to the creeping discomfort.

[H/t Vinnie Messina]

Thumbnail: Screengrab from video, The Old Grey Whistle Test, 1973