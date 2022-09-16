Maximize your side-hustle income with this Uber & Lyft bundle for $21

As many people continue to prioritize financial independence over the standard 9 to 5 office jobs, ridesharing has become a serious contender for side or even full-time income with the average full-time driver, "earning just under $42,000 a year (gross earnings)." And with "3.9 million Uber drivers and 1.4 million Lyft drivers on the road", you'd be smart to learn how to maximize your profits against the competition.

This Complete Uber & Lyft Rideshare Side-Hustle Bundle is your ticket to making more money with eight expert-level courses on car and bike maintenance, along with tips on how to turn ridesharing into a successful business.

All of these courses are taught by highly-experienced instructors from the International Open Academy, a leader in online learning for professional and personal development within careers or hobbies. The Uber & Lyft Rideshare Driving course is the introduction to all the tricks that top-earning drivers benefit from, like high-value riders, earning large tips, and making the most out of surge pricing.

The next two courses pertain to bike and car maintenance. If you're using a bicycle to get around, the bike maintenance course taught by bike maintenance expert and YouTuber, Daniel Dziemieszonek, will teach you how to properly service your bike into premium shape and keep it out of the repair shop. Similarly, the car maintenance course teaches you how to become the mechanic of your own car and save money with DIY repairs.

Following those courses, you'll get a first-hand look into car detailing from the inside out on a budget, from Jon Delieu, star of the YouTube channel Forensic Detailing. Become the ultimate entrepreneur with the share economy course, which includes seven lessons on how to build a strong network within the sharing economy business and collaborate on both material and technology resources that can help the community.

Lastly, the Uber driver course will take you step-by-step on how to become a high-earning professional and build a stellar profile with positive customer reviews, which can open up a world into having your own (LLC) as an Uber "contractor."

Typically worth $5,568, this Complete Uber & Lyft Rideshare Side-Hustle Bundle will give you control over your future, and now for the outstanding price of just $21 – don't miss out.

