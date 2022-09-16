No posthumous pardon for George Floyd

The Texas board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a request that George Floyd, the black man murdered by a police officer, be posthumously pardoned. The request concerns Floyd's 2004 drug arrest in Houston, reports ABC News, made by an officer now under indictment for his conduct in a different case.

Goines is now facing two counts of felony murder, as well as other charges in both state and federal court, for a deadly 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed. Prosecutors allege Goines lied to obtain the warrant to search the couple's home by claiming that a confidential informant had bought heroin there. Goines later said there was no informant and that he had bought the drugs himself, they allege. Prosecutors have accused Goines of making up informants in other cases as well. "We supported George Floyd's pardon because we do not have confidence in the integrity of his conviction. We support clemency because it is appropriate," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday.