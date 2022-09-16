Hats off to this awesome lady who took a stroll through an Australian supermarket on giant stilts. I love the way she's casually making her way down the aisle as shoppers stare, flabbergasted. After watching this video, I think it should be mandatory for all supermarkets to hire a stilt-walker to wander around while people shop.
Woman strolls through supermarket on giant stilts
