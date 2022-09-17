Arizona's ban on filming police may see a quick death

Arizona recently banned filming police within 8 feet, even on private property—a law notable both for its clear intent to help police get away with misconduct and its unconstitutionality. Already blocked by a judge, the law is now likely to die, reports the AP, because Arizona Republicans can't find anyone capable of defending it.

Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers both said they would not intervene in the case by the Friday deadline set by the federal judge when he temporarily blocked the new law from taking effect last week on First Amendment grounds. And the bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, said Friday that he has been unable to find an outside group to defend the law, which was challenged by news media organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union. The groups will now ask that the law, which was set to take effect next week, be permanently blocked.

Filming cops: not a problem for anyone except cops who don't want to be filmed.