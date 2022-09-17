Charlie Baker is a craftsman who weaves huge wooden sculptures. Baker collects branches and sticks from the forest floor and transforms them into incredible looking structures. He works by creating a wooden frame and then weaving the branches around it. Some of his sculptures are interactive, such as a trio of human-sized bird nests in neighboring trees that are connected by bridges. They look so peaceful to sit inside of.

"Charlie Baker is an artist and builder who weaves materials found in nature to make astonishing and beautiful wooden structures. Charlie's creations are made so they look like they could've grown that way, and this ethos permeates the majority of his work. We follow Charlie as he scavenges for wood and looks to start work on another piece.

Find out more about Charlie Baker and Baker Structures at: http://www.bakerstructures.com/ and on Instagram at @bakerstructures"