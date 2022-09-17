Get an iPad at a major discount during this refurbished sales event

Apple has always been doing, and making, cool stuff. And even though the tech giant continues to improve its products, there's no questioning that they already have it figured out with the iPad. Unfortunately for some of us, a new iPad can be pretty expensive, amazing and appealing as they are.

But if you don't need all the latest features, you can save hundreds by shopping refurbished. As a part of our Refurbished Event, which runs from September 17 to 24, you can purchase a refurbished 2014 Apple iPad mini 4 for just $234, down from $599. Best of all, you won't need a coupon to claim this price!

The Apple iPad mini 4 features a thin design, making it extremely portable. This 2019 model comes pre-installed with iOS 9, and the 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor is fully equipped to handle light video and photo editing, apps, and your occasional Tinder swipe binge. In addition, the 8MP iSight camera allows you to capture amazing photos and videos, while the 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera assures you can chat with loved ones with beautiful clarity.

With 128GB of storage, you can save your favorite apps and media with plenty of space, while Bluetooth 4.2 allows you to sync to compatible devices such as AirPods wirelessly. The best part? 10-hour battery life means you'll be able to take your tablet on the go and not worry about running out of juice super quickly.

Apple products generally speak for themselves, but it doesn't hurt to hear the opinions of people who use the products, and there's no shortage of praise for the iPad mini 4. Macworld compliments the beautiful resolution on the screen, sharing, "The result is a crisp, clear screen that offers stunning colours that is ideal for watching videos or playing games."

The positivity continues amongst users. One Best Buy customer loved the ability to read on his tablet, saying, "If you enjoy reading books in particular on a tablet or e-reader the iPad mini 4 is an excellent size for this purpose. It is incredibly light, while offering a super sharp screen with good color and contrast while having less reflection due to the lamination process used on the Mini 4."

During our Refurbished Event, which runs through September 24, you can treat yourself to a refurbished 2019 Apple iPad mini 4 for just $234.99. That's a 60% markdown from its $599 MSRP.

