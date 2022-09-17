If you're in the mood to slap a guy with an eel, there is a game for you called Eel Slap!

Popkin
A conger eel (public domain)

If you're in the mood to slap a guy in the face with a virtual eel, then Eel Slap! (previously at Boing Boing) might be just what you need. The game is quite simple: drag the cursor across the screen to see a mysterious hand reach out and slap an unsuspecting man with an eel. You can slap the fellow with the eel over and over to your heart's content. 