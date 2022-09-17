Join the World Wide Wander, 24 hours of walking workshops

Our friend, Tina Roth Eisenberg of the blog swissmiss, shared that the community she founded, CreativeMornings, is hosting a "24-hour global wander marathon" with Street Wisdom.

It's called World Wide Wander and participation is free:

It's chance for our community – that means YOU! – to tap into your creativity and a sense of connection, no matter where you are. On September 22 and 23, we'll wake up in cities around the world, hear from local CreativeMornings volunteers, and take a morning walk together — all on Zoom. Along the way, Street Wisdom facilitators will guide us through prompts to see our walks as a fount of creative inspiration. It's an experiment in finding new perspectives, connecting our global community, and bringing joy.

Learn more and sign up.

screengrab: Street Wisdom / YouTube