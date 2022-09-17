Lost keys won't be an issue with this titanium Embrite glow fob

If you're rushing on your way out the door, one of the most frustrating things that can happen is not remembering where you left your keys. Althought there are many keychain accessories out there, home many of them actually help you find them when shuffling in your purse, bag, or worse, under your car seat?

Well, TEC Accessories has developed a bright idea that might help you deal with lost keys drama. The TEC-T3 is basically a glow-in-the-dark fob that makes spotting those keys easy, and it's available now for $37.95.

The TEC-T3 is an Embrite glow fob made of durable 6Al-4V titanium materials with a bead-blasted finish, which ensure they'll stand up to whatever abuse you throw on your keys and possibly outlast them. Inside the hardshell casing, you'll find the embrite glow pellet. TEC Accessories calls Embrite its "proprietary glow technology, affording the brightest, longest lasting glow-in-the-dark effect." It's twice as bright as the company's original glow fob, offering up to 12 hours of indoor and outdoor illumination.

Don't let the T3's tiny and lightweight stature fool you. It's a mighty accessory that's erosion and wheather-resistant. Additionally, the glow pellet works on a charge and discharge cycle that juices up most efficiently when exposed explicitly to the UV portion of sunlight. But if you live in dim conditions, you can also charge the internal glow pellet with regular sunlight, CFL bulbs, or any indoor roomlight, making it easy to recharge wherever you are.

The glow fob also comes with a split ring and snap clip attachment so you can swiftly clip it onto your keys, backpack, or even a clothing loop. This is the brightest and safest keychain chain solution for people who enjoy going on outdoor adventures, working a night shift, or just going out at night; you'll always feel secure anywhere you go.

Tired of losing your keys or simply want an eye-catching trinket for your carabiner? You can purchase the smart and environmentally-friendly TEC-T3 Titanium Embrite Glow Fob for just $37.95.

Prices subject to change.