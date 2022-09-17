Taking 50000 pictures of your cat pooping — to get them to love you?

YouTube engineer and comedian Estefannie was afraid that her cat, Teddy Bear, was eating plastic. Fearing that she couldn't afford the expensive surgery, her doctor told her that she needed to monitor Teddy's stools to see if there were signs of plastic in it.

This led to a ridiculous (and pretty hysterical) pseudo Rube Goldbergian project to capture images of cat scat and to differentiate pee and poo and differentiate Teddy from Teddy's cat (yes, Teddy has a cat, too).

And, all of these over-engineered shenanigans (now with machine learning!) was undertaken in a desperate attempt to get win Teddy's fickle love. Let's face it, we are slaves to our feline overlords.