In Ontario, Canada lies a small town called Moonbeam. According to legend, the town got its name when one night, people saw beams of light coming down from the sky. Some believe that the people were simply seeing the northern lights, but others believe the lights had an extraterrestrial origin. The town seems to enjoy the alien theory more, as they've adopted an alien as their mascot and have this awesome Moonbeam UFO Monument outside of their visitor center. If you happen to visit, don't forget to snap a pic next to it. The monument is located at 66 Leonard Ave, Moonbeam, ON.
The Moonbeam UFO Monument commemorates a tiny town's most eventful night
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
John Deere jailbreak shows it's all "built on outdated, unpatched" hardware
John Deere uses DRM to prevent its own customers from repairing their own vehicles, pushing them to use the company's own overpriced service options. A new jailbreak for the systems announced this weekend at DEFCON by Sick Codes restores a measure of ownership to the owners. Moreover, it shows that John Deere's implementation is as… READ THE REST
Elderly woman hit with recurring subscription after asking voice assistant to say the Hail Mary
An old lady in England got a voice assistant as a gift. A devout Catholic, she asked it to say the Hail Mary. Delighted when it did so, she made it a daily habit. And Amazon was charging her for it, writes Patrick Collinson, her son. She had "unwittingly ordered" a subscription for an app… READ THE REST
California's net neutrality law survives courtroom challenge
As Ars Technica puts it, "ISPs can't find any judges who will block California's Net Neutrality law", and it's not like they haven't been shopping hard. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who voted for federal net neutrality rules in 2015 and opposed their repeal in 2017, applauded yesterday's court decision."This is big. Because when the FCC… READ THE REST
Pay what you want for high-quality images of, well, just about anything
As humans, we like to look at nice things. Whether it's a website, a brochure, or an Instagram account, poor-quality images can really make an impression. In fact, according to this report on Medium, almost 70% of online shoppers insist that a product image is "very important" when deciding to buy a product. So if you use… READ THE REST
Step up your TV's game with this discounted 4K indoor TV antenna
Let's face it, we all love television, and why wouldn't we? It's literally designed to keep us entertained. What is frustrating, though, is not being able to enjoy television at its absolute best because of things like bad reception. If you are a TV lover who wants to get even more out of your television, you are in luck!… READ THE REST
Maximize your side-hustle income with this Uber & Lyft bundle for $21
As many people continue to prioritize financial independence over the standard 9 to 5 office jobs, ridesharing has become a serious contender for side or even full-time income with the average full-time driver, "earning just under $42,000 a year (gross earnings)." And with "3.9 million Uber drivers and 1.4 million Lyft drivers on the road", you'd be smart to learn how to maximize your… READ THE REST