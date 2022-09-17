The Moonbeam UFO Monument commemorates a tiny town's most eventful night

In Ontario, Canada lies a small town called Moonbeam. According to legend, the town got its name when one night, people saw beams of light coming down from the sky. Some believe that the people were simply seeing the northern lights, but others believe the lights had an extraterrestrial origin. The town seems to enjoy the alien theory more, as they've adopted an alien as their mascot and have this awesome Moonbeam UFO Monument outside of their visitor center. If you happen to visit, don't forget to snap a pic next to it. The monument is located at 66 Leonard Ave, Moonbeam, ON.