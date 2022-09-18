The longer you watch the pug in a rug, the higher your ranking will climb. At the bottom of the screen you can see how many seconds you've been watching the pug, and what level you're reached. Prove your devotion to this majestic creature by staring at it until you've been completely hypnotized by its cuteness.
All hail the pug in a rug
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cults
- Delightful Creatures
- single-serve websites
YouTubers try to protect their catalytic converters
Catalytic converter theft is always in the news, expensive metals are expensive and people have found a way to make some money. Catalytic converter cages and other anti-theft devices are all the rage in my West Los Angeles neighborhood, but I solve the problem by driving old cars. Image: screen grab READ THE REST
Watch 100 cuckoo clocks going off at once
Enjoy this video compilation of 100 different cuckoo clocks going off. I love the way each one is hand carved and unique. Each bird seems to make a slightly different cuckoo sound. The sounds that come from these wooden clocks are far more enjoyable than the iphone alarm. I want these birds to wake me… READ THE REST
This Dexter's Laboratory acapella is a time machine
At the time of its debut, the Cartoon Network seemed like the culmination of an impossible dream for animation fans and a handful of stoners. An entire channel dedicated to cartoons was beyond the pale of anyone born prior to 1992. In retrospect, after the success of MTV, the idea of a channel based on… READ THE REST
The Radiohead song the band wants you do forget about
Radiohead's collective hatred of "Creep" is well-known. But "Pop is Dead," a non-album single from the same early 90s Pablo Honey era, is so despised by the band, they want to erase the track from existence. Drummer Phil Selway was once asked, if he could go back in time and tell himself something, what would… READ THE REST
Lost keys won't be an issue with this titanium Embrite glow fob
If you're rushing on your way out the door, one of the most frustrating things that can happen is not remembering where you left your keys. Althought there are many keychain accessories out there, home many of them actually help you find them when shuffling in your purse, bag, or worse, under your car seat? Well,… READ THE REST
Write whenever the mood strikes with nearly 30% off this waterproof wonder of a pen
Whether it's a little doodle for a video game you're designing or a great quote you don't want to forget, having a pen and some paper on hand is always ideal. But when you feel inspired, you aren't always conveniently sitting at a desk or even indoors, for that matter. And unless you want to tap something quickly into… READ THE REST
Get an iPad at a major discount during this refurbished sales event
Apple has always been doing, and making, cool stuff. And even though the tech giant continues to improve its products, there's no questioning that they already have it figured out with the iPad. Unfortunately for some of us, a new iPad can be pretty expensive, amazing and appealing as they are. But if you don't need all the… READ THE REST