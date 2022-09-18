Become a Microsoft Excel whiz for however much money you decide

You may have hopped around and landed many jobs in your career. And while your tasks at these various gigs may have been different, you likely used Microsoft's slew of apps and programs to get them done. After all, the Microsoft Office suite contains some of the most widely used in the professional sphere. But if you're still not super confident navigating your way through them, you may be standing in your own way of a raise, a great opportunity, or more.

While Googling shortcuts may have gotten you far enough in your Microsoft Excel usage, there's only so much you can figure out on your own before you start to feel like you're going cross-eyed. But with this 11-course Excel mastery training bundle on your side, you'll learn way more than just shortcuts. In fact, you'll have access to around 14 hours of instruction to help you truly "speak the language of Excel" and use the program to its fullest.

While bundles with this much training material can cost a pretty penny, this one is completely different, as you can name your own price with a $1 minimum. If it's less than the average price, you'll claim something nice from the collection, but if you manage to beat it, you can take home all 11 courses. Plus, beating the leader's price will land you on the leaderboard and enter you into a special giveaway.

From learning the top 50 Microsoft Excel formulas in 50 minutes to creating pivot tables like a boss, there's not much this epic bundle can't teach you about the stellar app. And given that each course is designed under Skill Success, a leading online learning program with over 500,000 students and more than 2,000 career-oriented courses, you can bet this bundle will be worthwhile.

Start learning Excel by naming your price for the Essential 2022 Excel Wizard Bundle. Remember. If you beat the average, you can claim all 11 courses!

Prices subject to change.