Get this foldable HP ProBook is only $229 during our Refurbished Event

If you're in the market for a new laptop but are on a tight budget at the moment, don't fret. You can still find a quality notebook that's less expensive and works just as well as a brand-new laptop would. For example, this sleek, lightweight laptop from HP isn't your average laptop. It can flip and fold into Notebook and Stand modes, making it versatile, portable, and practical. And during our Refurbished Event, you can claim this HP ProBook X360 for just $229.99 between September 17 and 30.

This ProBook x360 is kind of a hidden gem. It's a 2013 model powered by an Intel Pentium 1.1GHz dual-core processor and has 8GB of memory, allowing you to check emails, browse the internet, and get all manner of business done efficiently. Plus, it's equipped with Windows 10 Pro, making it compatible with the latest apps and software. Moreover, with its 128GB of SSD storage, you can save tons of important files, download a plethora of apps, play games, and much more. The ProBook X360 also features Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi connectivity, meaning you can connect to networks and sync your favorite wireless devices like headphones and mice.

With this laptop, low-quality images are a thing of the past. You can enjoy your media on an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display outputting to 1,366 x 768p, which is adequate for watching YouTube, browsing the latest memes, and streaming movies (like the complete Marvel collection on Disney+) with full clarity, colors, and details.

Since this device is refurbished with an "A rating", it will arrive to you in near-mint condition and may have minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on its case. In fact, verified buyer Jason K. barely noticed it wasn't brand-new at all. He shared, "You would never know it is refurbished, unit is pristine. Fast. Plenty of storage for my needs. Arrived very quickly and was very well packaged."

This near-mint condition 2013 HP ProBook x360 is only $229.99 during our Refurbished Event, which runs from September 17 to 30. No coupon necessary!

Prices subject to change.