Sundial Zone offers instructions on crafting a DIY sundial. You'll need a printer, a pair of scissors, a sheet of paper, your rough location, and an unoccluded main-sequence star. You do not need a reason.
How to make a sundial
- astronomy
- DIY
- projects
YouTubers try to protect their catalytic converters
Catalytic converter theft is always in the news, expensive metals are expensive and people have found a way to make some money. Catalytic converter cages and other anti-theft devices are all the rage in my West Los Angeles neighborhood, but I solve the problem by driving old cars. Image: screen grab READ THE REST
We're finally getting a sequel to Keanu Reeves' Constantine movie
Back in 2005, when Warner Brothers released their live-action Hellblazer adaptation with Keanu Reeves, I wanted nothing to do with the film. Based on Reeves' American accent and aesthetic alone, I couldn't imagine Constantine would be a faithful adaptation of the acclaimed source material. When I finally got around to watching the flick a year later, I discovered I… READ THE REST
How Rotoscoping revolutionized animated movement
Rotoscoping, invented by Max Fleischer in 1915, revolutionized movement in animated film. It allowed real human motion and dancing to be translated into frame-by-frame animation, such as turning Cab Calloway's moves into a walrus dancing. Thumbnail: Screengrab from video. READ THE REST
The Supreme Court told Yeshiva University it had to allow students' LGBTQ+ club on campus, for now. So it just shut down all the clubs.
Yeshiva University didn't want to officially recognize the students' LGBTQ+ club, claiming this would infringe its religious rights. But the U.S. Supreme Court, with Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts siding with the liberals, ordered it to do so while lower courts figure out what works in New York state. After the ruling, Yeshiva University abruptly suspended… READ THE REST
