Son of a Dungeon, a D&D show worth watching

As I've commented here on Boing Boing before, I want to like RPG entertainment, but it so often bores me—or makes me feel a little embarrassed for everyone involved.

I just stumbled across this first episode of Season 2 of Son of a Dungeon and I'm impressed. The production values are amazing, with tabletop action, animation, cosplay, on-screen stat tracking. The other show I really liked, Dimension 20: Fantasy High, had a similar hybrid production approach. So, I guess that's my jam. Your mileage may vary.

Are there RPG shows that you enjoy? And why? Please share your thoughts in the Comments.

Thumbnail: Screengrab, Son of a Dungeon.