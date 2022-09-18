The Radiohead song the band wants you do forget about

Radiohead's collective hatred of "Creep" is well-known. But "Pop is Dead," a non-album single from the same early 90s Pablo Honey era, is so despised by the band, they want to erase the track from existence. Drummer Phil Selway was once asked, if he could go back in time and tell himself something, what would it be, and he replied: "Don't release Pop is Dead."

Of course, on the Internet, content is as hard to kill as the pasty vampire Thom Yorke played in the "Pop is Dead" video.

Thumbnail: John Mathew Smith, C BY-SA 2.0.