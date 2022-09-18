The Woman King is the weekend box office monarch

Whenever you think about the sword and sandal genre, you can't help but correlate it to whiteness. Sure, some of the greatest and most entertaining films of all time are within the subgenre's bracket, but they're all incredibly white. This isn't to say those stories are flawed, but I've always felt that the genre's breadth could easily encompass similar stories from other ethnic backgrounds. I used to wonder, "why is there no African version of 300 or Gladiator?" The simple answer? Money.

For decades, Hollywood thought that movies about Africa with a predominately Black cast couldn't draw a dime at the box office with a stencil. If there was going to be an inversion of Hollywood's myopic perception of historical action flicks, it was clear that Tinseltown would first need to see one succeed massively. After this weekend's box-office results, it looks like The Woman King will lead the charge to a newer, more diverse Hollywood.