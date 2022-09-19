The Atacama Desert is home to mountains of fast fashion garments, the final resting place for clothes made in the developing world, unwanted both by American consumers and customers of Chilean last-chance fashion importers. 30,000 tons a year, reports the BBC, head into the world's largest dump. Much of it is slow-to-degrade polyester. Much of it burns.
30,000 tons of unwanted clothes head each year into Chile's fast fashion landfills
