"Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again," Biden said on 60 Minutes last night. "But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen."
Biden suggests he may not run again
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to end the separation of church and state
Unable to respect the Constitution of the United States of America, to which she has sworn an oath to defend, Georgia's most outspoken member of congress wants to end the separation of church and state. Celebrating a political rally that she feels was more like a "Christian revival," Marge made her intentions clear. Crooks and… READ THE REST
The Supreme Court told Yeshiva University it had to allow students' LGBTQ+ club on campus, for now. So it just shut down all the clubs.
Yeshiva University didn't want to officially recognize the students' LGBTQ+ club, claiming this would infringe its religious rights. But the U.S. Supreme Court, with Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts siding with the liberals, ordered it to do so while lower courts figure out what works in New York state. After the ruling, Yeshiva University abruptly suspended… READ THE REST
Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly kick a gun control activist
Yesterday outside the US Capitol, Marjorie Taylor Greene argued with young gun control activists. Later, MTG tweeted a clip of their heated argument that also appears to show her, ummm, kicking one of the activists from behind. From NPR: In the tweet, Greene, a Georgia Republican, also wrote, "These foolish cowards want the government to… READ THE REST
