Bhad Bhabie to speak at Oxford University

How bout dat?

Need any more proof that we're a society on the verge of collapse? Danielle "Bhad Bhabie" Bregoli, whose meme-worthy Dr. Phil appearance has bestowed more than the obligatory 15 minutes of fame, is to deliver a lecture at Oxford university. In the post-Instagram world, fleeting infamy leads to multimillionaire status and the ears of Britain's sharpest young knives.

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, has been invited to speak to students at "Oxford Union" — arguably the most prestigious debating society on planet Earth.

So, check this out … BB will follow in the footsteps of some pretty important people who have stood at that podium, including Presidents Reagan, Nixon, Carter, and Clinton … Queen Elizabeth II, Dalai Lama, Mother Teresa, Malcolm X, Albert Einstein, Sir Elton John, Shakira, Billy Joel … and now, Bhad Bhabie.

The Oxford Union Prez said in the invite to BB … "It would be an honour to welcome you to continue this fine tradition."