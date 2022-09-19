Quick, Draw! Is a site that helps train a neural network how to recognize doodles. To participate, you'll have to doodle different items in a short amount of time. The neural network will try to guess what you're drawing. Some of the drawings I made were recognized in just a few seconds, such as "basketball". When it came to trickier drawings, like "scorpion", the neural network wasn't able to interpret my doodle. Here's a fun gallery of other people's drawings that they've added to the site.
Help train a neural network to recognize doodles
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- doodling
- drawing
- neural networks
- single-serve sites
Fun web app for doodling inspired by its creator's elementary school doodling "rules"
Boing Boing contributor and esteemed author Clive Thompson created a delightful Web app for doodling. The design of the "Right-Angle Doodling Machine" was inspired by a curious set of rules that Clive followed when doodling in elementary school. Try it below! From the project description: I'd draw a pattern that was governed by five rules,… READ THE REST
How to draw yourself as a Peanuts character
Anthony from Today at Apple shows you how to draw yourself in the style of a Peanuts character. He's using an iPad and an Apple Pencil, but I bet you could also use a pencil and a sheet of paper to achieve similarly good results. READ THE REST
Draw with Lynda Barry in this free two-hour video!
Last month, the great cartoonist Lynda Barry hosted a two-hour Graphic Medicine "Drawing Together" workshop on Zoom! You can enjoy the replay anytime. The session is based on exercises from Barry's book Making Comics. "Come for the drawing, stay for the music!" READ THE REST
Become a Microsoft Excel whiz for however much money you decide
You may have hopped around and landed many jobs in your career. And while your tasks at these various gigs may have been different, you likely used Microsoft's slew of apps and programs to get them done. After all, the Microsoft Office suite contains some of the most widely used in the professional sphere. But if you're still not super… READ THE REST
Explore unknown territory with this Tanto-style knife
We think everyone can unanimously agree that, while nature can be absolutely stunning, there's danger afoot everywhere you walk. That's not to say you're primed for becoming a tasty bear snack every time you step out of your front door (unless you're a mountain person, in which case — yikes!), but emergencies happen. When all goes south,… READ THE REST
Get this foldable HP ProBook is only $229 during our Refurbished Event
If you're in the market for a new laptop but are on a tight budget at the moment, don't fret. You can still find a quality notebook that's less expensive and works just as well as a brand-new laptop would. For example, this sleek, lightweight laptop from HP isn't your average laptop. It can flip and fold… READ THE REST